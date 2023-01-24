Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station

The Grand Junction Fire Department opened its newest fire station Tuesday after a mid-morning hose uncoupling ceremony.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
However, the station says it isn't running at its peak yet as it waits for an ambulance and fire engine to be delivered. The fire department cited supply chain issues as the cause of the delay.

However, the station says it isn’t running at its peak yet as it waits for an ambulance and fire engine to be delivered. The fire department cited supply chain issues as the cause of the delay.

As with the previous new stations built in the valley, the crew that lives there gets to choose the art that goes up in the kitchen and living areas. “Back in 2016 when we built Fire Station Four we wanted to design a fire station that we could use over and over again for what we call the ‘neighborhood station concept.’ We intentionally designed the station to adapt it for similar stations, similar locations,” said GJFD Chief Ken Watkins. “Station six was the first one that we used that design for. Station three, we used the same design, and now this one.”

The station was built in less than a year after the groundbreaking ceremony in March of 2022.

The new station is located at 441 31 Rd.

