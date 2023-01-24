Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested.

Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is being held on a bond of $150,000.

Law enforcement says the slaying happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday, and police discovered on man dead in a home on Sherwood Drive after a report was made. It is not clear who made the report, or how long the man was dead before police were called.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending the outcome of the investigation and next of kin.

