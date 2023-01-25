Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting(David Jones)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a shooting on North Avenue between 28 1/4 and 28 1/2 Rds.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. No deputies have been injured. There is no public threat.

Traffic in the area is being halted and drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.

