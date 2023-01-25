CMU hoping to adapt to more geothermal technology

Governor Jared Polis is hoping to get Colorado on 100% geothermal technology.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction is the first Colorado campus to use geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings on campus.

Governor Polis previously shared that Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has the potential to lead the country in geothermal energy. Polis says his goal to get Colorado on 100% renewable energy.

President of CMU, John Marshall, explained that with two rivers flowing through Grand Junction, it’s the perfectly ideal place to expand geothermal technology. Several buildings are already connected to the network, but more have the potential.

“We’re thrilled to have the Governor’s support in putting forward a funding proposal that would allow us to drill additional drill fields and connect what we call the central loop,” said CMU President John Marshall. “What that would do is allow us to connect our remaining buildings, some of the older buildings, into this new technology and overall reduce our cost of heating and cooling our buildings.”

If state lawmakers were to approve more funding to the school, networking could be expanded to more buildings on campus.

Marshall says geothermal technology is currently saving students approximately 2% on tuition but has the potential to save students 3-4%.

