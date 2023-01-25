Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Police block off the area near Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Law enforcement in body armor gather outside of an apartment on Northern Way on Jan. 17, 2023.
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine