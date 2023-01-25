Snow moving out, sunny skies moving in through the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The snow-loving early birds got a bit of a treat before sunrise in Grand Junction earlier this morning. Light snow fell across portions of the Grand Valley, bringing some very small accumulations to Grand Junction. Clouds have started to clear out once the snow stopped, and we’re starting to see sunshine with some blue skies once again as we head through the rest of the day. A drier pattern appears to be settling into much of the Western Slope through the rest of the week and through most of the weekend as well.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered snow will continue in some higher elevations mostly around the High Country, the Continental Divide, and the eastern San Juan Mountains through the rest of the afternoon. We’ll continue to stay dry in Grand Junction and most of our other valley locations with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settling in. It will still be a cool day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the lower and middle 30s. Any remaining higher elevation snow will continue to wind down through the evening and early overnight hours, and most of us should see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows plummeting into the single digits and lower to middle teens.

The Rest of the Week

After a cloudy and wet start for much of the week in multiple locations around the Western Slope, the end of the week will be much sunnier, drier, and eventually warmer as well. You won’t notice much in the way of warmer temperatures compared to the last couple of days through the remainder of the week. Highs will bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday, then we’ll climb back into the middle 30s by Friday as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue to establish itself over the Western Slope.

This Weekend

Clouds will be on the increase as a system passes just to our north this weekend, but temperatures will be on the increase along with it. After reaching the middle 30s on Friday, temperatures will head for the upper 30s on Saturday, then the lower 40s by Sunday. Almost all of us will see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but some small snow chances could swing through the northern portions of the region--mostly north of Interstate 70. We’ll also have to watch for increasing snow chances around a much wider portion of the Western Slope late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Snowy Start to the New Week

Confidence is continuing to increase in the chance for widespread snow to return to much of the Western Slope through the day on Monday, and potentially continue to linger around into Tuesday as well. It’s still a little too early to really be talking specifics on potential snowfall totals, but indications are this could be another very helpful round of snow to add to the already above-normal snowpack across much of Colorado.

