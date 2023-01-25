Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived.

Snow Overnight & Early Wednesday

Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.

Our Next Weather Maker

High pressure is our next weather maker. It’s already an influence in our weather. The disturbance headed toward us from Montana and Wyoming is embedded within that north-to-south wind flow east of the high pressure’s center, which is over Oregon and Washington. That high pressure will build eastward, intensifying over Western Colorado on Thursday and early Friday before it weakens.

Spotty Snow Possible Saturday

The high pressure weakening late this week will set up a low pressure wave over the Pacific Northwest on Friday night to track quickly southeastward and over Colorado. It will bring more clouds and a small chance for snow on Saturday.

Bigger Snow Possible Monday

A bigger storm system is on track to arrive overnight Sunday, and snow is becoming increasingly likely from late Sunday night through Monday. It’s too early to know how big this storm system will be. We’ll be tracking it closely for you and updating you with the newest information day by day between now and then.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to start, but clouds will gradually increase again after about 6 PM. We’ll cool slowly from upper 20s around 6 PM to mid-to-upper 20s by 10 PM. We’ll become cloudy overnight with a small chance for brief, light snow after midnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 18 degrees around Grand Junction, 15 degrees around Montrose, 16 degrees around Delta, and 10 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start mostly cloudy with a small chance for brief snow. Gradual clearing will brighten the afternoon with more sun. High temperatures will be near 33 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez.

