Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby

A truck is framed by the remains of the Grand Junction Police Station's front door.
A truck is framed by the remains of the Grand Junction Police Station's front door.(Joshua Vorse)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby.

Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby.

Our crews on scene could clearly see the tail of the truck through the hole punched in the front door of the station.

One person was seen being arrested by police.

If you need to conduct business at the station, the GJPD asks to use its website to file an online report or to call non-emergency dispatch at (970) 242-6707. Alternatively, police suggest the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

