Xcel energy offers new ways to track energy; what’s your cheapest option?

Xcel now offers different options for ways to track your bill, by either paying a flat rate or by paying for time of use.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many Coloradans are raising questions about their current Xcel Energy bill, which may look higher this year compared to previous years.

Customers now have the ability to either pay a flat rate for a whole day or pay based on time of use.

When paying for time of use, mid-peak energy is slightly more expensive on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on-peak energy is the most expensive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak energy is least expensive all other times, including weekends and holidays.

Marshall Zellinger, 9 News reporter, breaks it down further and can help customers decide which option is best for them here.

We previously covered other reasons your bill went up, including an increase in gas prices that is passed down directly dollar for dollar to consumers.

