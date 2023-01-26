Carbondale man arrested for threatening Glenwood Springs area schools

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KKCO) - Deputies in Pitkin County announced Wednesday that they arrested a man accused of making online threats to schools in the Glenwood Springs area. Multiple agencies became involved after the Dillon Police Department informed the Carbondale Police Department of a potential threat made towards schools in their area.

After the man’s phone was tracked to Carbondale, he was identified as 26-year-old Charles Draughn. Police say he was found and arrested about two hours later in Old Snowmass, where he works.

Both the Roaring Fork and RE-2 School Districts issued a secure order on all schools out of an abundance of caution.

Draughn is currently being held in Pitkin County on an active felony warrant out of Summit County.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.