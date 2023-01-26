Cohee trial

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot(KKCO / KJCT)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County prosecutors hammered home their case against a 21-year old man accused of decapitating and dismembering a homeless man in 2021.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, marks a week and a half into the trial.

During the trial today, Cohee’s psychologist shared her testimony.

This is the first time during the trial that the jury has heard from a psychologist. This is critical because the case will hinge on whether the jury thinks Brian Cohee knew killing Warren Barnes was wrong.

Prosecutors say Cohee confessed to killing Barnes and cutting off his head and hands. Those remains were found in Cohee’s closet, however, the rest of his body has still not been recovered.

Cohee pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

That’s why psychologist Dr. Laura Serrano-Amerigo’s testimony could be pivotal. She tested Cohee after he was arrested.

Dr. Serrano-Amerigo shared in her testimony that Cohee:

  • Knew where he was, what he was doing and why he was being interviewed.
  • Showed no signs of psychosis or delusions before, during or after the crime.
  • Had no issues answering questions and did not show distress.

