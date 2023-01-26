Wolf reintroduction still divisive as hearings continue

Wolves will be introduced to Colorado by the end of this year.
Wolves will be introduced to Colorado by the end of this year.(Pixabay)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - While the majority of the state voted to reintroduce Gray Wolves to Colorado, opinions on the Western Slope are far from unified.

Thirty to 50 Gray Wolves from the northern Rocky Mountains will be moved to Colorado’s Western Slope no later than the end of this year. Those who testified during the hearing from both the pro-and-anti-reintroduction sides of the argument pointed out problems they had with the plan.

At issue was the state’s preliminary wolf reintroduction plan, which covers everything from the number of wolves to reimbursement for ranchers who lose livestock to wolf predation.

Wolf advocates pushed back against any preliminary plans to allow Gray Wolf hunting after they are reintroduced at the end of this year. Colorado resident Rhonda Derhan said, “We the people of Colorado were exceedingly clear: Wolves are a non-game species now and forever. Period.”

Others voiced frustration and fear at the possibility their ranches could be negatively impacted. Colorado rancher Jason Peterson said, “We do this not for the profits, the profit margins are thin to begin with. All mitigation, adding riders, et cetera, will come closer to putting us out of business.”

The next hearing is set for February 7, in Rifle, Colo.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
A truck is framed by the remains of the Grand Junction Police Station's front door.
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby

Latest News

Charles Draughn, age 26.
Carbondale man arrested for threatening Glenwood Springs area schools
gjpd 10
0125 GJPD STATION 10
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
Athletes of the Week: CMU Basketball
Athletes of the Week: CMU Men’s Basketball