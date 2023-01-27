CSP: Colorado doesn’t brake for school or work zones

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is cracking down on drivers speeding through school zones.

“I can tell you, specifically, Colorado State Patrol and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office do spend a high a large amount of time in school zone areas,” said Trooper Sam Goure.

When looking at data from CSP from 2019 to 2021, troopers cited over 9,000 people for speeding in school and construction zones. “So our goal is just to create higher visibility in those safety zone areas right now, sometimes most of the time, just our presence, in general, will change people’s driving actions, causing the areas to be safer,” said Goure.

According to CSP, speeding is a common type of aggressive driving, and it can happen on neighborhood streets and busy four-lane highways.

