Gas line break shuts down Fruita downtown

A fire engine near Circle Park during a gas leak in Fruita, Colo. on Jan. 27, 2023.
A fire engine near Circle Park during a gas leak in Fruita, Colo. on Jan. 27, 2023.(Lower Valley Fire District)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lower Valley Fire District has closed the downtown area of Fruita due to a gas line break. Emergency crews say the area of Aspen Avenue from Peach Street to Circle Park is closed, as well as Mulberry Street from Pabor Avenue to McCune Avenue.

The area is still closed as of 11 a.m. Friday, with crews giving an estimate of at least an hour before service is restored.

The LVFD and Fruita Police Department have evacuated the area’s businesses as a precaution.

Police say Xcel is responding to the break. Crews are asking citizens to avoid the area while repairs are done.

No other information was released.

Crews work to fix a gas leak in Fruita on Jan. 27, 2023.
Crews work to fix a gas leak in Fruita on Jan. 27, 2023.(Joshua Vorse)

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby

Latest News

FILE - Tributes cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect set for hearing
File - police lights
Woman who survived train crash into patrol car sues police
File—Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near a farmstead late Thursday, Oct....
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
Forensic sciences used to fight crime.
Colorado Mesa University Students Shaping How Crime is Fought