Glenwood Canyon section of I-70 closed in both directions
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced early Friday afternoon that the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed due to a crash.
CDOT crews gave an estimate of at least three hours before the interstate is reopened.
The closure stretches from Exit 119: No Name to Exit 133: Dotsero.
This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
