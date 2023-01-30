Carbondale bluegrass band entertains during I-70 shutdown

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado band didn’t let a “bump in the highway” stop them from entertaining.

While traffic was at a standstill on I-70 last week in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado native bluegrass band Elk Range took it upon themselves to entertain those stuck on the road.

Elk Range is initially from Carbondale.

The song the band played in the video above is actually called ‘Bump in the Highway.’

