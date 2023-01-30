CPW sees impact on wildlife during winter months

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife sees snow impacting wildlife during the winter months.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife have begun to see impacts on wildlife as snow continues to pile up.

During the winter months, wildlife moves to lower elevations.

Prolonged snow on the ground and cold temperatures have led to poor conditions in areas that are typically considered to be good winter habitat. Deep snow has made it difficult for wildlife to access vegetation, leading to starvation and death.

It’s crucial to remember under no circumstance should you feed wildlife. Not only is it illegal, but it is also very harmful to their health.

