DA determines officers justified in Dec. 6 shooting at Red Roof Inn

District Attorney said in court documents that officers who shot Joseph Mendez did so because other officers and citizens in the area were in imminent danger.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The officer-involved shooting last December at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 and 50 has been deemed justified by the Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents that officers who shot 28-year-old Joseph Mendez did so because other officers and citizens in the area were in imminent danger after Mendez pointed a gun at the officers as he fled.

Law enforcement were called to the hotel on December 6 after a domestic violence call. When they made contact with Mendez, he fled on foot. At one point he turned and pointed a gun at officers, spurring officers to fire at him.

Mendez was taken to a hospital and treated before being transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is currently facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

Previous coverage on this incident can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby

Latest News

Eastbound temporarily closed
Eastbound I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to wreck
Grand Junction Doctor Admits "Unprofessional Conduct"
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
First woman ever to complete 1000 Manitou Inclines in less than a year, over 400 while pregnant
Colorado's Summer Meals Program Seeks Sponsors
Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors
Photographer John Fielder Donates Work to Museum
Iconic photographer John Fielder to donate life’s work to History Colorado