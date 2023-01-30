UPDATE: I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to wreck

A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound lanes for the rest of the day.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Both Eastbound & Westbound I-70 are closed from Mile Post 116-133 (Glenwood Springs to Dotsero) due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists should anticipate a safety closure being in place until at least late this evening, potentially throughout the night.

One commercial motor vehicle was involved in the crash.

The tractor-trailer crashed while traveling westbound, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel. The trailer is currently blocking westbound traffic, and the tractor traveled over the guardrail down onto eastbound lanes

Secondary crashes also took place nearby as vehicles tried to avoid the crashed CMV. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear the CMV, secondary crashes and motorists waiting in the queue behind the crash.

Motorists will be routed onto the northern or southern alternate routes. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time.

For immediate updates, visit COtrip.org.

Alternate Routes

CDOT strongly advises motorists to check weather and travel conditions before using the northern or southern alternate routes. It is very important to check COtrip.org and weather forecasts before traveling on either route. They are more remote than I-70 and have limited cell service in places. Smartphone users can also use CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app. Drivers should anticipate additional traffic on these routes.

Northern Alternate Route

To use the northern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area will exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. At Kremmling, travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 until the intersection with Colorado Highway 13 in Craig. Turn south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exits 87 or 90). Eastbound motorists can travel the same route in reverse. Motorists should be prepared for icy and snowpacked areas along this route and are encouraged to drive for the conditions.

Southern Alternate Route

To use the southern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50. Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

