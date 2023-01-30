First woman ever to complete 1000 Manitou Inclines in less than a year, over 400 while pregnant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Manitou Incline is 2,768 steps of agony or fun, depending on who you ask.

Most people living in its shadow aim do it at least once, others come out again and again doing doubles, triples, or sometimes over 20 times in a single day.

An experienced climber from Colorado Springs has set all sorts of records in recent years, the most recent, conquering one thousand inclines in a year.

In 2021, Rachel Jones set out to join one of the incline’s most exclusive groups: the 500 club, the rarefied group of incliners who have completed 500 laps in a year.

When that proved too easy, she decided to try something only a few others ever had.

“There’s a really small club called the 1,000 club, and only three people have ever done it a 1,000 times in a year -- all men, all phenomenal, incredible, strong men -- and I just felt like why not?” Said Jones. “I wanted something that would push me more, that would stretch me more, that I would have to sacrifice more.”

She never guessed how much more.

Jones’s journey to 1,000 started in December 2021. She had 365 days to complete her goal. She faced the usual hurdles early on: sometimes having to fit as many 12 inclines a day around a full-time job and being a mom to a teenager.

Then with less than four months to go, Jones found out some interesting news.

“My body was just starting to feel rundown, and I’m thinking maybe I’m overdoing it, I don’t know what’s going on -- come to find out, end of September, I discover that I’m pregnant,” said Jones.

Jones was thrilled but had concern about finishing the challenge. so she contacted her doctor.

“Because I had already hiked so much leading up to the beginning of my pregnancy, my body was accustomed to continue going,” said Jones. “So she was fully on board with me continuing, but I would need to work around the symptoms of my first trimester -- which were brutal.”

Jones was still determined to finish.

“Doing the slower laps and it being harder, it was kind of a really neat and humbling experience to end in that way,” said Jones. “To not end feeling like I’m my strongest and fastest and on top of the world, instead I felt like when I started in the beginning. It was a really cool feeling.”

Outside of her family, no one knew she was climbing for two until the very last incline.

“I took Kinesio tape and I wrote 19 weeks on my belly with the tape, and when I got to the top, I lifted my shirt up and showed everyone and kind of announced, ‘hey, I’m pregnant, I’ve been pregnant.’”

Jones shared that of the 1,003 laps that she hiked, her daughter was with her for 440 of them.

