Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

A family doctor in Grand Junction has been disciplined for prescribing the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin to patients suffering from the virus that causes COVID.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients.

Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.

Rollins admitted “unprofessional conduct.”

The FDA says Ivermectin is a medication typically used to treat or prevent parasitic worms or other parasites in animals. It is not used nor approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 due to potential overdose risks and side effects.

According to the FDA, signs of an Ivermectin overdose include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, ataxia, seizures, coma, and death.

