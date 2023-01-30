High Schoolers Across the Valley Headed to State Bowling Competition

Grand Valley High Schoolers Prepare for Bowling Competition
Grand Valley High Schoolers Prepare for Bowling Competition
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High schoolers from across the Grand Valley are hitting the bowling lanes in preparation for the state competition in Denver.

There are four high schools around the valley that have bowling teams. Each of them a mix of boys and girls with all different ages and abilities.

There are sox bowling conferences all across the state with the one in Grand Junction coming in as the second largest conference. While there are teams, each person wracks up enough points with the possibility of making it to state.

“They take the top 80 Boys and the top 30 girls in the state and wherever the averages fall, then they will be going on to state.” Josh Warriner, assistant principal and bowling coach from Grand Junction High School.

Every year the tournament alternates where it’s hosted. Last year it was hosted in Grand Junction and this year it will be up in Denver.

