Iconic photographer John Fielder to donate life’s work to History Colorado

History Colorado says it will create a rotating gallery of his work, which includes over five thousand photographs.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The photos taken by Colorado photographer John Fielder over the course of his career are iconic. From the Governor’s office to the walls of Colorado homes, to the Colorado National Monument, his images are well known and give us some of the most stunning views of our state.

Fielder announced last week that he plans to donate his life’s work to History Colorado, giving a massive five thousand images to be viewed and used by the public.

History Colorado will open an exhibition at the History Colorado Center in Summer of 2023. The museum will also be creating a rotating gallery of his work starting in January of 2024.

You can view his work, buy prints and books, or find where his work is currently being exhibited by visiting his portfolio website.

