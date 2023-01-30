SNAP benefits decrease in March, resident talks about potential effects

Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.
Recipients who were affected by severe weather can get food replacements.(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:54 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heather Bovat, along with 290,000 households across Colorado, will see a significant reduction in SNAP benefits. That’s because the federal government is cutting back on extra money spent during the pandemic.

The big blow comes from the federal government as it puts an end to the temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It means I’m going to either fade away sooner as it is my life expectancy isn’t that long, and it also means that without food, what are the chances that I just end up in the hospital,” said Bovat.

Bovat has congestive heart failure. She follows a special diet, but she says the cut will get in the way of getting the nutrients she needs. “I was told I will be getting $67 a month, and what I was getting was $281.”

She relies on social security and SNAP benefits. Currently, that comes out to about $1000 a month. “I think they need to reassess what they’re actually paying now because there isn’t enough to get by.”

But for now, she’s afraid of what happens next. “People are going to fall off the back of the wagon here and hit the pavement next month,” said Bovat.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
POLICE AND THE FBI ARE SEARCHING FOR A PERSON THEY SAY ROBBED A BANK AROUND 5 O'CLOCK TONIGHT
Police, deputies, and FBI searching for bank robbers
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati...
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, is doused by defensive tackle Fletcher...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the governor's...
Governor Jared Polis releases statements regarding death of Tyre Nichols
A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks