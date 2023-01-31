Denver law enforcement reacts to Tyre Nichols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and other charges.

Law enforcement in Colorado and across the country are sharing their perspective on the case.

“I think it’s important for the public to understand that I’m just as angry, just as outraged.” said Denver police chief Ron Thomas. “We should all be angry. We should all not stand for and tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Thomas explained that behavior of that sort is a stain on the entire profession.

“There’s no need for any of what you saw,” said Dr. David Thomas, a retired officer and now professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “This was abuse from the beginning to the end.

Chief Thomas and Dr. Thomas both brought up the very obvious lack of any sort of police intervention --that an officer there could have done something to de-escalate the situation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.