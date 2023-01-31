District 51 starting two hours late

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions.

This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.

