New car theft measure would make most car thefts a felony

Four state reps are pushing for a new measure that could cut down on auto thefts in Colorado.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Western Slope state representative is one of four pushing for a new measure they say will cut down on auto thefts, with the goal of making Colorado a safer place to live.

Western Slope Republican Matt Soper co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. It will remove part of state law that ties the severity of the penalty to the value of the car, making most vehicle thefts a felony.

The proposal also makes the penalty more severe if the offender has two prior auto theft convictions, injures another person, or uses the vehicle in another crime.

“Car theft is an urgent matter in Colorado and of great concern for folks across the state. No community has been untouched by this crisis,” said Colorado State Senator Rachel Zenzinger.

Roughly 40 thousand thefts were reported in Colorado in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope

Latest News

Sean Payton file photo.
Multiple reports that Sean Payton will likely be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos
Orchard Mesa Pool (Dec. 2022 file photo)
Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district
A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
UPDATE: I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero reopened
d51
District 51 starting two hours late