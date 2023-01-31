Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district

Orchard Mesa Pool (Dec. 2022 file photo)
Orchard Mesa Pool (Dec. 2022 file photo)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026.

The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.

According to the press release, the draft is under review by Mesa County and School District 51. The agreement is expected to be approved by the middle of February.

The pool reopened in January.

Find our previous coverage of the fate of the pool here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope

Latest News

A crash on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero has shut down Westbound and Eastbound...
UPDATE: I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero reopened
d51
District 51 starting two hours late
KKCO COHEE TRIAL
Brian Cohee's path to committing murder
Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado have been indicted in connection to the killing of...
Officer wants charges dismissed in shooting of stranded man