Snow will end tonight, then the sun returns on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system moving through Colorado brought abundant clouds and only a little snow. We’ve told you since last Wednesday that the drying downslope wind off of the Continental Divide may significantly limit or even choke our chance for snow. For much of the day, that drying downslope wind won out.

Snow Falls This Evening

Snow has increased this evening and will fall through about 10 PM to midnight when it fades to an end. Accumulation will generally be less than an inch over the Grand Valley and down Highway 50 through Delta and Montrose. Up to two inches is possible in localized areas. Up to 2-4 inches of accumulation is possible amid the higher terrain, including the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau.

The snow will gradually shift southward overnight. Falling snow will end around Grand Junction by midnight, and it will fade from north to south through morning. It will end from Montrose to Nucla by about 4 AM. Falling snow can continue around Cortez through the Tuesday morning drive, but falling snow will end before 10 AM - if not earlier.

Overall, the snow will end in time for the Tuesday morning drive. Temperatures will range from mid-to-high teens on the way out the door Tuesday, so dress the kids in several warm layers when they head out to the bus stop. The drive home will be sunny, and we’ll cool from lower 30s to the 20s before sunset.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with occasional light snow. We’ll cool from lower 30s around 6 PM to middle 20s by 10 PM. Falling snow will end by 2 AM in most areas, and the rest of tonight will be cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 15 degrees around Grand Junction, 16 degrees around Montrose, 15 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Snow will fall in Cortez through about 10 AM - noon Tuesday, but the rest of us will start cloudy on Tuesday with gradual clearing and brightening. Low temperatures will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 30 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

The rest of this week and this weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with slow but gradual warming through the weekend. The next potential for rain or snow isn’t likely to arrive before next Monday.

