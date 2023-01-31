Sunny skies return with warmer temperatures to follow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday was a snowy day for just about everyone around the Western Slope. The snow started out in the northern higher elevations of the region through much of the morning and into the afternoon, then snow gradually moved down into the valleys late into the afternoon and through the evening hours as well. A cold front brought snow to an end overnight last night and into early this morning, clearing out skies and creating some icy conditions for many locations around the Western Slope, including in Grand Junction. Sunny to mostly sunny skies return today, then temperatures start gradually warming through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Sunny Skies Returning

The last little bit of snow is wrapping up over the San Juan Mountains this morning while clouds are continuing to clear out from north to south around the rest of the region. Sunny skies are helping to melt the leftover snow and ice that lingered around and gave us some tricky travel early this morning in Grand Junction. We’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies settle into the region through the rest of the day, but it won’t help us warm up very much. High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s in the warmest locations around the region this afternoon. Clear skies continue overnight tonight, and many locations could see even colder temperatures than what we saw earlier this morning. Lows are expected to drop into the upper single digits and lower teens. Widespread below-zero values are likely in the higher elevations.

Steady Warm-Up

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through the middle of the week, and temperatures will gradually get warmer with each day--even as clouds start to increase once again into the weekend. We’ll climb back into the middle and upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday, then some lower 40s could start popping up in multiple locations by Friday. We’ll continue to see temperatures rise through the lower 40s on Saturday, and we should be above-average for this time of year by Sunday as highs head at least for the middle 40s.

Next Rain/Snow Chance

Indications are showing up that small chances for rain and snow are possible by Monday. Chances are still low for the moment and could need to be increased as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but that will be our next chance to keep an eye on for early next week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.