Bark beetle in Colorado

Bark beetles have been snug this year, cold temperatures are not quite cold enough to decrease population.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - That bark beetle problem in Colorado is still evolving and in many cases, still growing. Luckily, this active winter might help slow them down.

It’s not the extreme that would slow them down, but rather snow that could have the biggest impact.

“Really in the middle of the winter they’re just sitting under the bark riding all this out, explains Dan West, Colorado State Forest Service entomologist.

West says it takes extreme cold to kill the Mountain Pine beetle and the Spruce beetle, our states most damaging bark bugs. Negative 35 degrees or colder would do it, which we have seen in Colorado this season -- but only for a few hours at a time.

He says it can take up to 24 hours for those temperatures to penetrate the protective bark of a tree.

“We would really love to see in May or in April, these wide swings in variability in temperatures, that’s when we’ll really start to see some of the cold induced mortality that we want,” said West.

