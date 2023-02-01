Charges dropped for black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs officers

Criminal charges against a black veteran have been dropped after he had been pulled over and beaten by officers.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a black veteran who is seen in body camera footage being beaten by officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Attorneys for the victim, Dalvin Gadson, have claimed he was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over on Oct. 9, 2022.

Body camera footage of the incident and photographs of Gadson’s injuries were released in December.

An attorney representing Gadson said Gadson is a veteran and was living out of his car.

Multiple officers punched and kicked Gadson once he was pulled over, which caused damage to his eye and ruptured his eardrum, according to his attorney.

