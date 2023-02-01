County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home

There’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane in South Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City. (Source: Source: KMBC, PHOTOS, VIDEO HANDOUT, CNN)
By Alan Shope
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes might play for the Kansas City Chiefs, but a street a thousand miles away now bears his name.

Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane in South Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

Real estate developer Cameron Jackson is responsible for naming the street.

“I was actually watching a game while I was working, and I thought, ‘Oh, why don’t I name a street after Patrick Mahomes? That’ll be fun,’” Jackson said.

As far as Jackson knows, it is the first county-approved street named after the MVP quarterback.

Ironically, South Jordan is home to a lot of Broncos and Raiders fans – direct rivals to the Chiefs.

Unrelated, the city already has a Kelce Street.

“If I’d have put the two streets next to each other, and we would’ve had an intersection from Mahomes to Kelce, that would’ve been perfect,” Jackson said.

Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks in history to face off at this year’s Super Bowl.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Latest News

FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
Law enforcement are seen near a D.C. metro station near where a fatal shooting took place on...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy to meet, discuss debt ceiling at White House
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House
Authorities said James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday.
Ex-ABC journalist charged with child pornography offense