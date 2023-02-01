Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind

A WEEK AND A HALF INTO THE BRIAN COHEE TRIAL AND MORE TOOK TO THE STAND TO TESTIFY TODAY INCLUDING A PSYCHOLOGIST.
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close.

Today, defense attorneys called a witness they hope will persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes

Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform a sanity evaluation on Cohee. Spragg said that while it might look like Cohee planned the killing, he would call it an inference.

This, despite court testimony indicating that Cohee carried three pairs of gloves to the killing in an attempt to conceal fingerprints... As well as deleting photos of the victim from his cell phone in case someone might see them.

Spragg claims Cohee spent so much time researching murder and serial killers that it is more likely that Cohee was indulging his interest to the max, rather than plotting a murder.

