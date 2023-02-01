Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The defense rested Wednesday in the murder case against Brian Cohee, 21, who is accused of killing and dismembering a 69-year-old homeless man.
Cohee claims he was insane at the time he killed Warren Barnes.
Now a Mesa County jury will decide whether prosecutors proved their case against Cohee and whether he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
Attorneys started their closing arguments at 2 p.m. today, Wed., Feb. 1, 2023.
