District 51 is asking for your help

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year.

Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase in home schooling can all be blamed. Declining enrollment translates into less funding from the state, which is why school district officials wants your help to figure out what’s next.

The first public meeting will be tonight at Fruita Monument High school at 5:30. The same meeting will be held on Thursday at Grand Junction High School.

