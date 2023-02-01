Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in new King of Pop film

Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in a planned...
Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in a planned biopic.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lionsgate announced Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King.

Jaafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” “Michael” will be his acting debut.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jaafar Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a statement that Jaafar Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

On Twitter, Jaafar Jackson said he’s “humbled and honored to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life.”

“Michael” will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer’s estate.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson said in a statement. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

“Michael” is to begin shooting this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus
Law enforcement are seen near a D.C. metro station near where a fatal shooting took place on...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC Metro employee, shot others