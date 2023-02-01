‘Reasonable doubt’ definition changes in law books

Reasonable doubt is not just freedom of the client. Hesitate to asked is now erased from the state's law books.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Defense attorneys are warning today that a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court could have disastrous implications for defendants.

The issue at hand is the legal definition of “reasonable doubt.”

Hesitate to act: three simple words that according to defense attorneys like Scott Burdem, have provided critical protection for criminal defendants in Colorado.

These three simple words now been erased from the state’s law books.

This is the most significant move I’ve seen in my 46 years practicing law,” said Burdem.

