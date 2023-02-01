Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Rocco!

Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.

He is good with other animals but slow introduction is always necessary. He is available for foster but he wants a forever home!

For more information you can call the Roice-Hurst phone number at 970-434-7337.

