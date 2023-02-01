USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns

The USPS has been delayed in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes in Colorado.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There are big problems with the United States Post Office in two mountain towns in west-central Colorado.

Some residents say they haven’t received their mail in weeks in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes, both are south of Vail.

People there say they are missing critical documents like bills and mortgage statements, some are even missing prescriptions.

The post service explains it’s short staffed. Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse released a statement saying in part that his office receives regular reports of sporadic or no mail delivery as well as backlogs and packages piling up. Meanwhile, a state representative, Brittany Pettersen told Colorado public radio that it’s time to fix the problems.

“I do recognize there are barriers they are facing, but we need to know what the plan is,” said Pettersen. “This didn’t happen overnight. It is unfortunate it has taken this long for them to send additional workers to help solve the problem and that’s unacceptable.”

Pettersen says the post office send some workers from Colorado Springs to help pick up the slack.

