Athletes of the Week: Thomason, Orchard, Summers and Fruita Boys Basketball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Monument Boys Basketball have been on quite a roll so far this season, posting a 15-2 record so far this season.

This season has been quite a turnaround for the Wildcats team. The Wildcats have already eclipsed their win total from last season of eleven.

However according to some members of the team, they felt like this season would be different very early on.

“I think our very first game this season, against Castle View, last year we were in a tough game with them and we lost. We played them this year, we had the lead, started to give it up and went to over, but everybody started fighting through and from that point on I knew our teammates were all about it,” Sophomore Forward Daniel Thomason said.

Junior Forward Max Orchard shared a similar sentiment of the 63-58 win over Castle View starting their strong season.

“It was a close game, and our first 6A team we played this season.,” Orchard said.

According to the veterans on the team, a big part of their turn around this season has been the younger guys stepping up and filling roles up and down the lineup.

“It’s cool because our team one of our strengths is we’re really deep and we got a few freshmen that have stepped up to the role, playing varsity,” Senior Forward Ian Summers said.

The basketball season can be a grind at times but the Wildcats say that they have found ways to keep the mood light while also staying focused on what they are trying to accomplish.

“Just being around the team constantly definitely helps. The fact that everybody makes jokes makes everybody tolerable, so it’s not like being around each other all that time, doesn’t make you hate each other,” Thomason said.

That doesn’t just apply to players but also the coaching staff according to the players.

“We mess around and we’re kids obviously and they’re older, but they just love us to death. They’re always super kind, even when they get mad at us they’re doing it out of love and they’re trying to better us as individuals and basketball players. They want what is the best for the team,” Summers said.

Fruita Monument suffered their second loss of the season this week to Grand Junction High, but they will have a quick turnaround taking on another local opponent, Central High School on Friday.

