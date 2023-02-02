City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council continued discussing the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool Monday night, expressing interest in restarting the planning process for renovating the pool with an estimated $500 thousand budget, including $41 thousand that was already spent.

A drafted agreement was made, but nothing is known about the agreement. Several council members stated that they have no knowledge of any agreements made, and nothing has been released by the city regarding the draft.

The Parks and Recreation Department also raised the idea of allocating $160 thousand on top of the $41 thousand that was already spent to overall design planning for renovations, but council members took issue with the idea of allocating money towards something that isn’t yet decided on.

“Tim Foster, who has talked to me and at least one other counselor, maybe two, his view is we should not sign this contract at all.” said Councilman Dennis Simpson. “We should go to somebody like FCI, or Shaw Construction, or ask them to do it together. That would take a lot less time, and it wouldn’t take $162 thousand committed now and turning loose [$523 thousand] for later.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.