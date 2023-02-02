New labatory opens at Saint Mary’s Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new laboratory, developing since 2019, has opened at Saint Mary’s Hospital. This new lab’s goal is to make uploading patients’ results more efficient.

The new laboratory cost $52.8 million and is part of a project that includes a new pharmacy and an add-on to the existing building. The hospital does not issue bonds or new debt from it; instead, the money comes from the reserves. “And that is important for our community, that we’re taking dollars that we’ve made over the years and reinvesting them back into this community as part of this program,” said Bryan Johnson, President of Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The lab, one of the last phases of the project, opened its doors on Wednesday, February 1, and replaces the old lab, which was constructed in 1973. However, the square footage did increase from 15,000 to 21,096 square feet. With the new lab, the old one will eventually become a space for patient care.

One of the purposes this lab will serve is the quick, automatic upload of patient results and perform many different laboratory works. “We’re going to continue to do all the blood work, all the blood transfusion work, all the anatomic pathology, which is when anyone has any sort of surgery or any sort of biopsy, we’re going to continue to process all that, right here in this new facility,” said Dr. Tera Marshall, Medical Director at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

“If you look at the average time per test, that’s an important part of getting information back, particularly in the ER; time is significant there. I think the average time per test saved is about five minutes. Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot until you multiply that by 2 million tests, which is what we do in this lab per year,” said Johnson.

Both Johnson and Marshall mentioned that Saint Mary’s has one of the most efficient and advanced labs from Denver to Salt Lake City. Johnson hopes that with the cost savings from the new lab, Saint Mary’s, in the future, can invest the money into new projects. Those projects, though, are yet to be determined.

