New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

A new scam targeting grandparents is cropping up in the Grand Valley, say police.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works.

The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.

If you get such a call, police say it’s a scam and to call 911.

