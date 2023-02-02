Officer-involved shooting in Eagle County kills one
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Things took a bad turn Tuesday night when Sherrif’s Deputies in Eagle County responded to a domestic disturbance between one armed man and one unarmed woman, resulting in the man being shot and killed.
Deputies say they responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday and tried to de-escalate the situation from the front porch. The man then came out with a gun and deputies opened fire, killing him.
No law enforcement personnel were hurt. The incident is under investigation.
No other information was released by authorities.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
