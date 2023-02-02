Officer-involved shooting in Eagle County kills one

The evening took a violent turn for some Eagle County deputies responding to a domestic disturbance.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Things took a bad turn Tuesday night when Sherrif’s Deputies in Eagle County responded to a domestic disturbance between one armed man and one unarmed woman, resulting in the man being shot and killed.

Deputies say they responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday and tried to de-escalate the situation from the front porch. The man then came out with a gun and deputies opened fire, killing him.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt. The incident is under investigation.

No other information was released by authorities.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

