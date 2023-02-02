Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope

Latest News

Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Artificial intelligence could mean the end of a lot of jobs.
Experts say artificial intelligence will take jobs but also create new ones