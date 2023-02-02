Pushback on proposed project housing

Grand Junction
Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A neighborhood up in arms over a proposed apartment building headed to their part of town.

The land is located at the northwest corner of 31 Rd. and E 1/2 Rd. Homeowners don’t want to see an apartment complex going up in their backyard. The City of Grand Junction will decide whether to annex almost 15 acres at the request of an Arizona-based developer.

Neighbors launched a petition drive to fight back. They told us they aren’t against development, but they believe the city needs to take another route.

”Hundred sixty-one signed petitions by people that reside in this area, that they’re not against development by any means as long as it means not changing the integrity of this neighborhood,” said A.C. Buckley.

They’re worried about everything from a decreased quality of life to increased traffic.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Elijah J. Johnson, age 26, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
Truck barrels through GJPD lobby
Surveillance video shows pickup slamming into GJPD lobby
Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Involved Shooting
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Latest News

Fruita Monument Boys Basketball have been on quite a roll so far this season, posting a 15-2...
Athletes of the Week: Thomason, Orchard, Summers and Fruita Boys Basketball
New laboratory at Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction opens for the first time
New labatory opens at Saint Mary’s Hospital
FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the...
Tom Brady retires at 45, insisting this time it’s ‘for good’
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
$4 County clerk fee: what is it?