Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in southern Clifton

The Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa Count Sheriffs Office sent a combined SWAT team into a residence near 32 1/8 Road and D 1/2 Road, but could not find the suspect.

Authorities say that they do not know where the suspect is, and stated that they are still at large. No information on the suspect’s gender, appearance, or age has been released by authorities.

The 911 call came in at around 10:14 a.m, say police.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

