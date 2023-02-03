A few more clouds accompany warmer temperatures this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Friday morning has started off like most of the other mornings through the week with plenty of clear skies and cool to cold temperatures. Unlike the last several days, clouds will be on the increase across much of the Western Slope through the day. We’ll continue to see round of increased cloud cover through the weekend as temperatures continue to turn warmer.

Friday

A pretty good layer of thin, high clouds has settled into portions of the region through the morning, and we’ll continue to see clouds on the increase as we head into the afternoon. We should still see quite a bit of sunshine despite the clouds through the day, and temperatures should continue to get another degree or two warmer with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue to move in overnight tonight, which should only drop lows into the lower 20s.

This Weekend

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue at least up to sunrise Saturday morning, then skies should quickly clear out through the morning. We’ll see mostly sunny to sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the lower and middle 40s. Clouds increase once again Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, then Sunday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle and upper 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain and snow is expected to start moving into the northwestern corner of the region, mostly north of Interstate 70, late Sunday evening and into Sunday night.

Rain and Snow Returns on Monday

Better moisture will start to enter the central portions of the Western Slope Monday morning, which could even bring some snow to the valleys early on in the day while temperatures are still in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most of the rain and snow will start to head for the Grand Mesa, the High Country, the Continental Divide, and the San Juan Mountains late Monday morning and into the afternoon. If any precipitation continues in the valleys into Monday afternoon, it will most likely be rain as temperatures should warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clearing Again Mid-Week

Any remaining rain and snow ends over the eastern portions of the region Monday night, and sunny to mostly sunny skies settle back into the region through the middle of the week. Temperatures won’t turn anywhere near as cold as they did earlier this week, but we will see highs drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s as we turn a little bit cooler once again.

