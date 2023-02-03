Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Governor Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks.

Typically, State of the State addresses are given at the state capitol, but Gov. Polis made similar remarks in the valley last year.

Polis will also tour West Star Aviation to learn more about its expansion efforts for its facility. The event starts at 1:45 p.m.

